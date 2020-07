Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft. This home has been newly renovated and boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. Home offers a living room and huge great room. Eat in kitchen has granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and wonderful all new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has a nice sized loft, two bedrooms, and expansive master bedroom. Master bathroom has a garden tub, separate stand up shower, and a huge closet. This home will be sure to impress!