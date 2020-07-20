752 BERKLEY Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 full Bath lease in Butler Tarkington located on South end of Butler University campus. Eat-in Kitchen w/stainless steel appl. Large Family Room w/brick wood burning fireplace, all Bedrooms w/plenty closet space. Laundry Room in Basement. Deck back of home overlooking large courtyard. On site parking for at least 4 cars plus 1 car attached Garage. Avail:6/1/2019. If 3 tenants, rent is a total of $1450.00 or if 4 tenants, rent is a total of $1700.00. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets w/permission/$350 Deposit.