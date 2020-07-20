All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
752 BERKLEY Road
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

752 BERKLEY Road

752 Berkley Road · No Longer Available
Location

752 Berkley Road, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 full Bath lease in Butler Tarkington located on South end of Butler University campus. Eat-in Kitchen w/stainless steel appl. Large Family Room w/brick wood burning fireplace, all Bedrooms w/plenty closet space. Laundry Room in Basement. Deck back of home overlooking large courtyard. On site parking for at least 4 cars plus 1 car attached Garage. Avail:6/1/2019. If 3 tenants, rent is a total of $1450.00 or if 4 tenants, rent is a total of $1700.00. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets w/permission/$350 Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 BERKLEY Road have any available units?
752 BERKLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 BERKLEY Road have?
Some of 752 BERKLEY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 BERKLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
752 BERKLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 BERKLEY Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 BERKLEY Road is pet friendly.
Does 752 BERKLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 752 BERKLEY Road offers parking.
Does 752 BERKLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 BERKLEY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 BERKLEY Road have a pool?
No, 752 BERKLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 752 BERKLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 752 BERKLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 752 BERKLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 BERKLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
