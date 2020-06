Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Home on MASS AVE!!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Parking for 2! - Mass Ave - Indy's PREMIER address! Beautiful Condo & Prime Mass Ave Location! Fresh Paint, Brand New Appliances, Open Floor Plan with lots of natural light and outdoor living area. There are Four parking spots available. Located Near Mesh On Mass. You don't see many like this!



Electric and Gas are the only Utilities!



(RLNE3394533)