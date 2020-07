Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31b3689023 ----

Wonderful home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious living room enclosed patio and 2 car detached garage . The interior common areas and bedrooms are carpeted throughout.

You will not want to miss this adorable home, it will not last long! Click today to schedule a showing!



Disposal

Pets Allowed