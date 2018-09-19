7364 Country Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Immediate move in! Super nice updated townhome*Great kitchen w/appliances*Full bath w/double sink*Freshly painted throughout*Really nice neutral Frieze carpet in LR/DR/stairs/upper hall, neutral plush in bedrooms*6-panel doors*Upstairs laundry w/full size stacked washer/dryer*2-enclosed patios*GREAT NW Indy location near dining, shops, St.V's Hospital, on bus line; Wash.Twp Schools*Permit Parking*1-assigned carport + 1 open lot space*Pool; Water/Sewer paid * Interest prospects to pay $50 non-refundable application fee (per adult 18+) for a current credit report & background check (including criminal); reports must be satisfactory to Property Manager to be considered for tenancy, $975 sec dep upon approval*Pets w/approval no dangerous breeds