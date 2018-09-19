All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:21 PM

7364 Country Brook Drive

7364 Country Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7364 Country Brook Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Immediate move in! Super nice updated townhome*Great kitchen w/appliances*Full bath w/double sink*Freshly painted throughout*Really nice neutral Frieze carpet in LR/DR/stairs/upper hall, neutral plush in bedrooms*6-panel doors*Upstairs laundry w/full size stacked washer/dryer*2-enclosed patios*GREAT NW Indy location near dining, shops, St.V's Hospital, on bus line; Wash.Twp Schools*Permit Parking*1-assigned carport + 1 open lot space*Pool; Water/Sewer paid * Interest prospects to pay $50 non-refundable application fee (per adult 18+) for a current credit report & background check (including criminal); reports must be satisfactory to Property Manager to be considered for tenancy, $975 sec dep upon approval*Pets w/approval no dangerous breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7364 Country Brook Drive have any available units?
7364 Country Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7364 Country Brook Drive have?
Some of 7364 Country Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7364 Country Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7364 Country Brook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7364 Country Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7364 Country Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7364 Country Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7364 Country Brook Drive does offer parking.
Does 7364 Country Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7364 Country Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7364 Country Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7364 Country Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 7364 Country Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7364 Country Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7364 Country Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7364 Country Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
