736 East ORANGE Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:00 PM

736 East ORANGE Street

736 Orange St · (317) 848-2022
Location

736 Orange St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Bates-Hendricks. Renovated luxury duplex includes open floor plan, hardwood floors, upgraded tile, exposed brick, original fireplace, 9 ft ceilings, upgraded finishes, new washer and dryer, with alarm system included. New water heater, furnace, AC, and Anderson windows. Kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, bar seating, all stainless steel LG appliances, with easy close cabinets. A full modern bathroom on main level with glass enclosure shower. Master with hunter fans, custom closets, french doors open to the private balcony with breathtaking views of downtown. Partially fenced in backyard with finished detached garage. Jump on the Cultural Trail to see all that Indianapolis has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 East ORANGE Street have any available units?
736 East ORANGE Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 East ORANGE Street have?
Some of 736 East ORANGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 East ORANGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 East ORANGE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 East ORANGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 736 East ORANGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 736 East ORANGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 736 East ORANGE Street does offer parking.
Does 736 East ORANGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 East ORANGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 East ORANGE Street have a pool?
No, 736 East ORANGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 East ORANGE Street have accessible units?
No, 736 East ORANGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 736 East ORANGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 East ORANGE Street has units with dishwashers.
