Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

734 N Belleview Pl

734 North Belleview Place · No Longer Available
Location

734 North Belleview Place, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/825fc260ad ---- Beautiful gated home on a quiet street with a large lot! Newly renovated with vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms. remodeled bathrooms and tile flooring in the main areas. Very close proximity to downtown and the white river! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply. Please see rental criteria before applying! See all available rentals at greatjones.co/rentals. High Vaulted Ceilings Large Backyard Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 N Belleview Pl have any available units?
734 N Belleview Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 734 N Belleview Pl currently offering any rent specials?
734 N Belleview Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 N Belleview Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 N Belleview Pl is pet friendly.
Does 734 N Belleview Pl offer parking?
No, 734 N Belleview Pl does not offer parking.
Does 734 N Belleview Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 N Belleview Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 N Belleview Pl have a pool?
No, 734 N Belleview Pl does not have a pool.
Does 734 N Belleview Pl have accessible units?
No, 734 N Belleview Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 734 N Belleview Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 N Belleview Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 N Belleview Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 N Belleview Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

