7271 Rooses Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool table garage

THIS ONE IS A SHOW STOPPER!! YOU WILL ABSOLUTELY BE BLOWN AWAY BY ALL OF THE INCREDIBLE UPDATES IN THIS EXECUTIVE STYLE #6 BR CUSTOM ALL BRICK HOME/W NEWLY FINISHED BASEMENT! QUALITY & CRAFTSMANSHIP ABOUND! FANTASTIC CUSTOM COMMUNITY & IDEAL LOCATION! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE/TILED WALK IN SHOWER/SEP TUB-LAUNDRY NEARBY. OPEN & AIRY FLOOR PLAN W/A TOWERING 2 STORY GREAT ROOM! KITCHEN IS UPDATED & OVERLOOKS GR & DINING AREA! THE CUSTOM OFFICE HAS CALIFORNIA CLOSET DESIGN & IS BEYOND COMPARE! 3 BEDROOMS UP-PLUS A HUGE FITNESS AREA (14x30). WAIT TIL YOU SEE THE LOWER LEVEL-COMPLETE WITH GRANITE BAR, REC AREA W/POOL TABLE, GAME AREA, FAMILY ROOM W/SURROUND SOUND & 2 MORE BR'S & STYLISH BATH!! THIS LOT IS BREATHTAKING & THE DECK-WELL WOW!!!