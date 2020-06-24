All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

723 Ingomar St

723 Ingomar Street · No Longer Available
Location

723 Ingomar Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This property is a must see. It boasts a large double lot with fence, 1 car garage - detached, gazebo, shed and inside has new floors, fresh paint and more.

Tenants are provided with a stove ,fridge, and laundry hookups. Pets are welcome with a non-refundable fee of $200/pet. Breed restrictions apply. Please fill out the online application at www.EMShomes.com if you are interested in being contacted by a leasing agent to set up a showing.You must have a verifiable monthly NET income of 3x the rent to qualify. We accept SSI, food stamps, child support, etc. as income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Ingomar St have any available units?
723 Ingomar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Ingomar St have?
Some of 723 Ingomar St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Ingomar St currently offering any rent specials?
723 Ingomar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Ingomar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Ingomar St is pet friendly.
Does 723 Ingomar St offer parking?
Yes, 723 Ingomar St offers parking.
Does 723 Ingomar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Ingomar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Ingomar St have a pool?
No, 723 Ingomar St does not have a pool.
Does 723 Ingomar St have accessible units?
No, 723 Ingomar St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Ingomar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Ingomar St has units with dishwashers.
