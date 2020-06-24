723 Ingomar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This property is a must see. It boasts a large double lot with fence, 1 car garage - detached, gazebo, shed and inside has new floors, fresh paint and more.



Tenants are provided with a stove ,fridge, and laundry hookups. Pets are welcome with a non-refundable fee of $200/pet. Breed restrictions apply. Please fill out the online application at www.EMShomes.com if you are interested in being contacted by a leasing agent to set up a showing.You must have a verifiable monthly NET income of 3x the rent to qualify. We accept SSI, food stamps, child support, etc. as income.