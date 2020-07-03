All apartments in Indianapolis
722 East 48th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

722 East 48th Street

722 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 East 48th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

**PRICE RUDUCED**
This is truly a one of a kind home. It features a modern updated kitchen with Samsung Stainless steal appliances, eat-in kitchen bar & custom cabinetry. The downstairs has built-in cabinets and refinished original hardwood floors. You have a large front covered porch as well as off street assigned parking with a back entrance. The master bedroom features a separate sitting area with ample light. Ready for a Middle of September Move In! Pets Welcome! $50.00 Application Fee per Adult. To set up a showing, call 317900-4161.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 9/26/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 East 48th Street have any available units?
722 East 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 East 48th Street have?
Some of 722 East 48th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 East 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 East 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 722 East 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 722 East 48th Street offers parking.
Does 722 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 722 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 722 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 East 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

