722 East 48th Street

**PRICE RUDUCED**

This is truly a one of a kind home. It features a modern updated kitchen with Samsung Stainless steal appliances, eat-in kitchen bar & custom cabinetry. The downstairs has built-in cabinets and refinished original hardwood floors. You have a large front covered porch as well as off street assigned parking with a back entrance. The master bedroom features a separate sitting area with ample light. Ready for a Middle of September Move In! Pets Welcome! $50.00 Application Fee per Adult. To set up a showing, call 317900-4161.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 9/26/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.