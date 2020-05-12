All apartments in Indianapolis

Location

7212 Pluto Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located off Girls School Rd and Rockville in Wayne Township and is within minutes to Ben David High School, Krannert Park, I465 and the Indianapolis Airport. This property features laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room, eat-in kitchen, back patio and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom includes a private bath and a walk-in closet. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 Pluto Drive have any available units?
7212 Pluto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 Pluto Drive have?
Some of 7212 Pluto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 Pluto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Pluto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Pluto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7212 Pluto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7212 Pluto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7212 Pluto Drive offers parking.
Does 7212 Pluto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 Pluto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Pluto Drive have a pool?
No, 7212 Pluto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7212 Pluto Drive have accessible units?
No, 7212 Pluto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Pluto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 Pluto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
