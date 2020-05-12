7212 Pluto Drive

Amenities

This home is located off Girls School Rd and Rockville in Wayne Township and is within minutes to Ben David High School, Krannert Park, I465 and the Indianapolis Airport. This property features laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room, eat-in kitchen, back patio and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom includes a private bath and a walk-in closet. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



