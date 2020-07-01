All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7210 Kidwell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7210 Kidwell Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:38 AM

7210 Kidwell Drive

7210 Kidwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7210 Kidwell Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 Kidwell Drive have any available units?
7210 Kidwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7210 Kidwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7210 Kidwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 Kidwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7210 Kidwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7210 Kidwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7210 Kidwell Drive offers parking.
Does 7210 Kidwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7210 Kidwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 Kidwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7210 Kidwell Drive has a pool.
Does 7210 Kidwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7210 Kidwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 Kidwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7210 Kidwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7210 Kidwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7210 Kidwell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College