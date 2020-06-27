All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

721 Clarendon Pl

721 Clarendon Place · No Longer Available
Location

721 Clarendon Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3af88f4086 ---- Move-In Ready 2 bedroom Duplex in convenient central location! Washer and dryer included! Chill out on the back patio during the warmer months! Close to Butler University, Marion University, Broad Ripple, Downtown, the Children\'s Museum and more! Easy access to I-65 and I-70. Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Clarendon Pl have any available units?
721 Clarendon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Clarendon Pl have?
Some of 721 Clarendon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Clarendon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
721 Clarendon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Clarendon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Clarendon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 721 Clarendon Pl offer parking?
No, 721 Clarendon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 721 Clarendon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Clarendon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Clarendon Pl have a pool?
No, 721 Clarendon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 721 Clarendon Pl have accessible units?
No, 721 Clarendon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Clarendon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Clarendon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
