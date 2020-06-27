721 Clarendon Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3af88f4086 ---- Move-In Ready 2 bedroom Duplex in convenient central location! Washer and dryer included! Chill out on the back patio during the warmer months! Close to Butler University, Marion University, Broad Ripple, Downtown, the Children\'s Museum and more! Easy access to I-65 and I-70. Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring