7202 Parklake Cir

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this nice 3br 2bath home In Greenwood! Decent size backyard with appliances included! Lake view. 2car attached garage. lovely home located close to I65 for easy commute!



Please Fill out the Pre Qualification Questionnaire https://form.jotform.com/83355108903153



1. Must be on current lease (in your name) for at least the past 12 months.

2. Must be on job at least 12 months with checkstubs to prove income.

3. Must gross at least $3500/mo

4. No evictions or eviction filings

5. No Section8



Pet Deposit additional $250 plus $75/month for 1pet and $100/month for 2pets

$45 app fee per adult 18 and over.