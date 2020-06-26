All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7202 Parklake Cir
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

7202 Parklake Cir

7202 Parklake Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7202 Parklake Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this nice 3br 2bath home In Greenwood! Decent size backyard with appliances included! Lake view. 2car attached garage. lovely home located close to I65 for easy commute!

Please Fill out the Pre Qualification Questionnaire https://form.jotform.com/83355108903153

1. Must be on current lease (in your name) for at least the past 12 months.
2. Must be on job at least 12 months with checkstubs to prove income.
3. Must gross at least $3500/mo
4. No evictions or eviction filings
5. No Section8

Pet Deposit additional $250 plus $75/month for 1pet and $100/month for 2pets
$45 app fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Parklake Cir have any available units?
7202 Parklake Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7202 Parklake Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Parklake Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Parklake Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7202 Parklake Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7202 Parklake Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7202 Parklake Cir offers parking.
Does 7202 Parklake Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Parklake Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Parklake Cir have a pool?
No, 7202 Parklake Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7202 Parklake Cir have accessible units?
No, 7202 Parklake Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 Parklake Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7202 Parklake Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7202 Parklake Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7202 Parklake Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
