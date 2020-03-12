7168 Camwell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This charming home in the much sought after Crooked Creek Heights neighborhood has 'all the bells and whistles' in Pike Township! Basement with almost 1,000 square feetwith bonus room with closet, tons of storage, and endless room for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Amazing yard has gigantic deck with built in seating, shed, mature greenery and WATER VIEW.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.