7168 Camwell Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

7168 Camwell Drive

7168 Camwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7168 Camwell Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This charming home in the much sought after Crooked Creek Heights neighborhood has 'all the bells and whistles' in Pike Township! Basement with almost 1,000 square feetwith bonus room with closet, tons of storage, and endless room for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Amazing yard has gigantic deck with built in seating, shed, mature greenery and WATER VIEW.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7168 Camwell Drive have any available units?
7168 Camwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7168 Camwell Drive have?
Some of 7168 Camwell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7168 Camwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7168 Camwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7168 Camwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7168 Camwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7168 Camwell Drive offer parking?
No, 7168 Camwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7168 Camwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7168 Camwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7168 Camwell Drive have a pool?
No, 7168 Camwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7168 Camwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7168 Camwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7168 Camwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7168 Camwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
