Last updated April 13 2019 at 7:21 PM

7156 Bracken Lane

7156 Bracken Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7156 Bracken Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,022 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7156 Bracken Lane have any available units?
7156 Bracken Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7156 Bracken Lane have?
Some of 7156 Bracken Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7156 Bracken Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7156 Bracken Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7156 Bracken Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7156 Bracken Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7156 Bracken Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7156 Bracken Lane offers parking.
Does 7156 Bracken Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7156 Bracken Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7156 Bracken Lane have a pool?
No, 7156 Bracken Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7156 Bracken Lane have accessible units?
No, 7156 Bracken Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7156 Bracken Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7156 Bracken Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
