Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7137 Moon Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7137 Moon Court

7137 Moon Court · No Longer Available
Location

7137 Moon Court, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Wonderful great room with a regal 2 story brick floor to ceiling corner fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Nice sized kitchen with a huge pantry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile and kitchen appliances provided. Enjoy the bonus loft for extra relaxing space. Master bedroom has a large closet and en-suite bath. Fenced in back yard with deck! Home sits on cul-de-sac. It doesn't get better than this!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7137 Moon Court have any available units?
7137 Moon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7137 Moon Court have?
Some of 7137 Moon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7137 Moon Court currently offering any rent specials?
7137 Moon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7137 Moon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7137 Moon Court is pet friendly.
Does 7137 Moon Court offer parking?
No, 7137 Moon Court does not offer parking.
Does 7137 Moon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7137 Moon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7137 Moon Court have a pool?
No, 7137 Moon Court does not have a pool.
Does 7137 Moon Court have accessible units?
No, 7137 Moon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7137 Moon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7137 Moon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

