Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:54 PM

7117 Cordova Drive

7117 Cordova Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7117 Cordova Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely home in Decatur Township is off of Southport & Mooresville Road, near the Links at Heartland Crossing and Winding River Golf Course. Home features vaulted ceilings in the family room and a wood burning fireplace. New laminate floors and fresh paint. Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances leads out to a huge fenced-in yard with a great deck for entertaining and storage barn. Pets Negotiable! **$1250/month for a 2 year lease agreement**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Cordova Drive have any available units?
7117 Cordova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7117 Cordova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Cordova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Cordova Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7117 Cordova Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7117 Cordova Drive offer parking?
No, 7117 Cordova Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7117 Cordova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 Cordova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Cordova Drive have a pool?
No, 7117 Cordova Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7117 Cordova Drive have accessible units?
No, 7117 Cordova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Cordova Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7117 Cordova Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 Cordova Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 Cordova Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
