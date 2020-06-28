7111 Falcon Talon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **



This home is located off 46th & Eagle Creek Prkwy in Pike Township and provides easy access to Eagle Creek Park, I-465, shopping and more! This home includes a large living room with vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, 1-car attached garage and a large fenced back yard with patio. The master bedrooms includes a full bath and lots of closet space. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.