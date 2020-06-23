710 North RILEY Avenue

Amenities

Historic charm nestled in the tree-lined medians of Emerson Heights. Walk to Ellenberger Park! Near Irvington Amenities! Relax on the large covered front porch or enjoy the back patio in the fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors compliment the formal Living Room & Dining Room. Newly remodeled bathroom with marble top. Nice kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher. Washer & dryer included! Mini blinds included. Central air and high efficiency furnace. Alley access and off-street parking in back. New mini barn included. The unfinished basement is great for extra storage space.