710 North RILEY Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 North RILEY Avenue

710 North Riley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

710 North Riley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Historic charm nestled in the tree-lined medians of Emerson Heights. Walk to Ellenberger Park! Near Irvington Amenities! Relax on the large covered front porch or enjoy the back patio in the fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors compliment the formal Living Room & Dining Room. Newly remodeled bathroom with marble top. Nice kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher. Washer & dryer included! Mini blinds included. Central air and high efficiency furnace. Alley access and off-street parking in back. New mini barn included. The unfinished basement is great for extra storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 North RILEY Avenue have any available units?
710 North RILEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 North RILEY Avenue have?
Some of 710 North RILEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 North RILEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 North RILEY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 North RILEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 North RILEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 710 North RILEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 710 North RILEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 710 North RILEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 North RILEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 North RILEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 North RILEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 North RILEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 North RILEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 North RILEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 North RILEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
