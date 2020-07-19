7066 ALLEGAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming home on beautiful pond lot with vinyl clad fenced back yard and privacy fencing alongside the spacious patio affording privacy but retaining the great view! Soaring vaulted ceilings in entry, great room and kitchen areas. Nice upgrades w/ceramic tile floors in kitchen, entry and laundry room, and both baths. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closets and bath with transom window for lots of natural light, garden tub and double sinks. Bedroom closets customized with extra shelving and storage.