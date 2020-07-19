7066 ALLEGAN Drive

Amenities
Charming home on beautiful pond lot with vinyl clad fenced back yard and privacy fencing alongside the spacious patio affording privacy but retaining the great view! Soaring vaulted ceilings in entry, great room and kitchen areas. Nice upgrades w/ceramic tile floors in kitchen, entry and laundry room, and both baths. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closets and bath with transom window for lots of natural light, garden tub and double sinks. Bedroom closets customized with extra shelving and storage.