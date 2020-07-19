All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7066 ALLEGAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7066 ALLEGAN Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

7066 ALLEGAN Drive

7066 Allegan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7066 Allegan Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming home on beautiful pond lot with vinyl clad fenced back yard and privacy fencing alongside the spacious patio affording privacy but retaining the great view! Soaring vaulted ceilings in entry, great room and kitchen areas. Nice upgrades w/ceramic tile floors in kitchen, entry and laundry room, and both baths. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closets and bath with transom window for lots of natural light, garden tub and double sinks. Bedroom closets customized with extra shelving and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7066 ALLEGAN Drive have any available units?
7066 ALLEGAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7066 ALLEGAN Drive have?
Some of 7066 ALLEGAN Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7066 ALLEGAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7066 ALLEGAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7066 ALLEGAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7066 ALLEGAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7066 ALLEGAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7066 ALLEGAN Drive offers parking.
Does 7066 ALLEGAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7066 ALLEGAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7066 ALLEGAN Drive have a pool?
No, 7066 ALLEGAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7066 ALLEGAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 7066 ALLEGAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7066 ALLEGAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7066 ALLEGAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College