7061 CARRIE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New paint & flooring throughout!! If you are looking for quiet enjoyment, then this is the home for you! This great ranch home sits in a cul-de-sac & is surrounded by mature trees & backs up to a large wooded area. Large fully privacy fenced backyard w/a large shed is absolutely perfect w/plenty of room for all of your outdoor activities. Vaulted ceilings Great Room, skylights add natural light and all Bdrms w/Wlk-in Closets***Looking for at lease a 12 month lease * Lease application fee $25 per adult * Home is available now * Looking for renter to start lease no later than 8/15/19 * No smokers * pets with approval (must be under 40 lbs) Pet deposit $400 is a one time, non-refundable charge. *Home is not available for sale or lease w/option