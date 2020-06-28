All apartments in Indianapolis
7061 CARRIE Drive

7061 Carrie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7061 Carrie Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New paint & flooring throughout!! If you are looking for quiet enjoyment, then this is the home for you! This great ranch home sits in a cul-de-sac & is surrounded by mature trees & backs up to a large wooded area. Large fully privacy fenced backyard w/a large shed is absolutely perfect w/plenty of room for all of your outdoor activities. Vaulted ceilings Great Room, skylights add natural light and all Bdrms w/Wlk-in Closets***Looking for at lease a 12 month lease * Lease application fee $25 per adult * Home is available now * Looking for renter to start lease no later than 8/15/19 * No smokers * pets with approval (must be under 40 lbs) Pet deposit $400 is a one time, non-refundable charge. *Home is not available for sale or lease w/option

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7061 CARRIE Drive have any available units?
7061 CARRIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7061 CARRIE Drive have?
Some of 7061 CARRIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7061 CARRIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7061 CARRIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7061 CARRIE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7061 CARRIE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7061 CARRIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7061 CARRIE Drive offers parking.
Does 7061 CARRIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7061 CARRIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7061 CARRIE Drive have a pool?
No, 7061 CARRIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7061 CARRIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7061 CARRIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7061 CARRIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7061 CARRIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
