Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath on Indy's west side. Large kitchen with lots of storage. Complete with utility room with washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors, built in shelves, freshly painted. Large fenced in backyard with storage shed. Close to Avon and Downtown Indianapolis. To schedule a showing call or text 317-794-2064



Tenant is responsible for all utilities