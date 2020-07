Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

7 Pointe Apartments in south Broad Ripple, Indianapolis offers spacious, renovated 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent! Our convenient location near 46th St and Allisonville Rd makes it easy to access Broad Ripple, Downtown Indy, and even Castleton! Our newly renovated apartments offer new finishes and features, and our property offers a wide variety of new and modern amenities for residents to enjoy, both inside and outside their home. You'll love our outdoor gathering spaces including our poolside outdoor lounge with comfortable seating, grills, a television, and fireplace! We also offer a private dog park, resident lounge, walking trail, playground, and apartments with views of our lake. Contact us today to schedule a tour of 7 Pointe.