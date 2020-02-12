All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

6816 SHADOW BROOK CT

6816 Shadow Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

6816 Shadow Brook Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Summerfield South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Completely updated 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath home with new laminated floor in living room, family room, dinning room, bedrooms and hallway. New paint, new cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen, new lights, new faucets, new vinyl floor in master bathroom and more. Wood burning Fireplace in family room. Nice big fenced back yard with some mature trees and shrubs to relax and enjoy. Back yard has a mini barn. 2 car attached garage with some cabinets for extra storage. All kitchen appliances included. Laundry room close to the kitchen for convenience. Located in a nice and quite neighborhood with Community pool, Basketball court and clubhouse. Close to shopping areas, Wayne township schools, close to highways and few minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT have any available units?
6816 SHADOW BROOK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT have?
Some of 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT currently offering any rent specials?
6816 SHADOW BROOK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT pet-friendly?
No, 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT offer parking?
Yes, 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT offers parking.
Does 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT have a pool?
Yes, 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT has a pool.
Does 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT have accessible units?
No, 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6816 SHADOW BROOK CT has units with dishwashers.

