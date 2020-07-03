6744 Stanhope Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c289a2709a ---- You just have to see this newly renovated 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home that is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with gorgeous laminate hardwood floors throughout the large living room and dining area. This opens nicely into the kitchen that is fully stocked with appliances and has a pantry. There is a half bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will be delighted to find a loft with laminate hardwood as well as three good size bedrooms. The master suite offers a wonderful bathroom with a large vanity and garden tub and walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage, blinds, washer and dryer hook-up in separate laundry room and central air. Fenced back yard. New HVAC system. Double oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge included! Security Deposit = $1,250 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricty, water and sewer. Alarm: There is an alarm in the home. If a resident chooses to use the alarm all maintenance and service costs are paid by resident, Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Loft Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups