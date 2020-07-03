All apartments in Indianapolis
6744 Stanhope Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

6744 Stanhope Dr

6744 Stanhope Dr · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Bayswater
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6744 Stanhope Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c289a2709a ---- You just have to see this newly renovated 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home that is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with gorgeous laminate hardwood floors throughout the large living room and dining area. This opens nicely into the kitchen that is fully stocked with appliances and has a pantry. There is a half bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will be delighted to find a loft with laminate hardwood as well as three good size bedrooms. The master suite offers a wonderful bathroom with a large vanity and garden tub and walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage, blinds, washer and dryer hook-up in separate laundry room and central air. Fenced back yard. New HVAC system. Double oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge included! Security Deposit = $1,250 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricty, water and sewer. Alarm: There is an alarm in the home. If a resident chooses to use the alarm all maintenance and service costs are paid by resident, Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Loft Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Stanhope Dr have any available units?
6744 Stanhope Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6744 Stanhope Dr have?
Some of 6744 Stanhope Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Stanhope Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Stanhope Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Stanhope Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6744 Stanhope Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6744 Stanhope Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6744 Stanhope Dr offers parking.
Does 6744 Stanhope Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 Stanhope Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Stanhope Dr have a pool?
No, 6744 Stanhope Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6744 Stanhope Dr have accessible units?
No, 6744 Stanhope Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Stanhope Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6744 Stanhope Dr has units with dishwashers.

