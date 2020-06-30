Amenities

6734 Medallion Dr. / 3 bed 2 bath in Washington Township - The interior of this home is a must see. Beautiful updated flooring and neutral paint give this home a larger than life look and feel. Its open concept lends itself to entertaining. Updated kitchen is modern and sleek. The large fenced in back yard is perfect for the upcoming warm weather and all of your outdoor family functions. This home rents for $1250.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1250.00.



For more information, contact Mike at 317-210-0018 or michael@zuluscape.com



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



