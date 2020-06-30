All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6734 Medallion Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

6734 Medallion Dr

6734 Medallion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6734 Medallion Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
6734 Medallion Dr. / 3 bed 2 bath in Washington Township - The interior of this home is a must see. Beautiful updated flooring and neutral paint give this home a larger than life look and feel. Its open concept lends itself to entertaining. Updated kitchen is modern and sleek. The large fenced in back yard is perfect for the upcoming warm weather and all of your outdoor family functions. This home rents for $1250.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1250.00.

For more information, contact Mike at 317-210-0018 or michael@zuluscape.com

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE5581412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Medallion Dr have any available units?
6734 Medallion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6734 Medallion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Medallion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Medallion Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6734 Medallion Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6734 Medallion Dr offer parking?
No, 6734 Medallion Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6734 Medallion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Medallion Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Medallion Dr have a pool?
No, 6734 Medallion Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6734 Medallion Dr have accessible units?
No, 6734 Medallion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Medallion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6734 Medallion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6734 Medallion Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6734 Medallion Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

