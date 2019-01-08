Amenities

Beautiful updated family home in a great location is waiting to be claimed! There's plenty of space for house guests in this tri-level 4-bedroom/2.5-bath home on 6718 Cordova Drive. Has a master suite with bathroom with stand alone shower, welcoming spacious living room with carpeting, charming family room with fireplace perfect for cold wintry nights, built-in bookcases, finished basement with endless possibilities, cook-friendly kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, double sinks, refrigerator and electric range. Home also has a bonus room, fenced yard great for playful pups, storage building in back yard, new paint and new carpet throughout, bathroom vanities and central air conditioning. You'll also love having the convenience of the off-street parking and 2 car garage! Call today to schedule a self tour! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.