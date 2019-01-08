All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6718 Cordova Drive

6718 Cordova Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Valley Mills
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6718 Cordova Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Beautiful updated family home in a great location is waiting to be claimed! There's plenty of space for house guests in this tri-level 4-bedroom/2.5-bath home on 6718 Cordova Drive. Has a master suite with bathroom with stand alone shower, welcoming spacious living room with carpeting, charming family room with fireplace perfect for cold wintry nights, built-in bookcases, finished basement with endless possibilities, cook-friendly kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, double sinks, refrigerator and electric range. Home also has a bonus room, fenced yard great for playful pups, storage building in back yard, new paint and new carpet throughout, bathroom vanities and central air conditioning. You'll also love having the convenience of the off-street parking and 2 car garage! Call today to schedule a self tour! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Cordova Drive have any available units?
6718 Cordova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Cordova Drive have?
Some of 6718 Cordova Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Cordova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Cordova Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Cordova Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6718 Cordova Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6718 Cordova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6718 Cordova Drive does offer parking.
Does 6718 Cordova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Cordova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Cordova Drive have a pool?
No, 6718 Cordova Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6718 Cordova Drive have accessible units?
No, 6718 Cordova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Cordova Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6718 Cordova Drive has units with dishwashers.
