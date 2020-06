Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

This newer 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is one to please. With a kitchen filled with large oak cabinets, walk in pantry and recessed lighting to a open concept living and family room. LARGE Master bedroom with a master bedroom anyone would want. Jack and Jill sinks, separate showers, separate garden tubs and a large walk in closet. Too many upgrades to mention

