All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6628 North TUXEDO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6628 North TUXEDO Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

6628 North TUXEDO Lane

6628 Tuxedo Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6628 Tuxedo Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath, Ranch oasis. Located in Washington Township in the gorgeous community of Terra Vista East. This home has plenty of character with cathedral ceilings, painted woodwork and laminate floors. Great room offers a wood burning fireplace. Entertain in the privacy of your fenced back yard during the beautiful spring evenings and summer days. Master suite bath features a whirlpool tub to relax after doing yard work. Attached three car garage with ample storage. Ready to Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have any available units?
6628 North TUXEDO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have?
Some of 6628 North TUXEDO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 North TUXEDO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6628 North TUXEDO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 North TUXEDO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane offers parking.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane has a pool.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have accessible units?
No, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 North TUXEDO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 North TUXEDO Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College