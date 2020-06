Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Crystal clean end unit townhome in the Reserve at Broad Ripple. Lovingly maintained, with new hardwood floors, fresh paint, new refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in unit. Basement workout room includes all workout equipment. Neighborhood pool is available for your enjoyment. Three blocks from all that Broad Ripple has to offer. Close to the Monon Trail.