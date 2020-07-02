All apartments in Indianapolis
657 E. 21st Street

657 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

657 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
recently renovated
Take a Tour Today! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers older home charm with modern upgrades. Located in a sought after area with plenty of shopping and attractions nearby. This home won't last long!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE5682856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 E. 21st Street have any available units?
657 E. 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 657 E. 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
657 E. 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 E. 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 657 E. 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 657 E. 21st Street offer parking?
No, 657 E. 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 657 E. 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 E. 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 E. 21st Street have a pool?
No, 657 E. 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 657 E. 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 657 E. 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 657 E. 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 E. 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 E. 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 657 E. 21st Street has units with air conditioning.

