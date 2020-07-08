All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

6545 Deer Run Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in Pike Township - This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch in Pike has so much to offer! Laminate wood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook look into the spacious family room with vaulted ceiling. Master suite includes a walk-in closet. Over-sized 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4005328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Deep Run Ct have any available units?
6545 Deep Run Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6545 Deep Run Ct have?
Some of 6545 Deep Run Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 Deep Run Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Deep Run Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Deep Run Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6545 Deep Run Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6545 Deep Run Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6545 Deep Run Ct offers parking.
Does 6545 Deep Run Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 Deep Run Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Deep Run Ct have a pool?
No, 6545 Deep Run Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6545 Deep Run Ct have accessible units?
No, 6545 Deep Run Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Deep Run Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6545 Deep Run Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

