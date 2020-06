Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Fabulous location for home or office in the heart of Broad Ripple! A short walk to restaurants, shopping, the Monon and Canal Trails. Inviting front porch. Great floor plan. Dramatic Great Room with 10 ft. ceilings, plus 2 bedrooms with sitting rooms off each one...of four offices. Extensive updating. Plenty of parking in back.