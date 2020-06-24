6512 Bridge Crossing Dr

Amenities
Floor plan: Granite
Deposit: $150
Features include:
walk-in closet
garden tub
kitchen bar
built-in computer niche
storage closet
$400.00 Deposit
$250.00 of the Deposit is Refundable
Community Amenities
. Attached Garages
. Gathering Room with Large Screen TV
. Pet Friendly
. Total Fitness Center
. Swimming Pool & Hot Tub
. Business Center with High-speed Internet
. Fax, Copier, and Printer
. Wired for high-speed Internet
. Non-Smoking Buildings
. Non-Pet Buildings
. Available Extra Storage Closets
. Wheelchair Accessible
. Water Features: Creeks and Waterfalls
. Beautiful Landscaping
. Wooded Views
. Detached Garages
Floor Plan Amenities
. Private entry
. Arched Doorway
. French Doors
. Oversized Windows with Mini-blinds
. Ceiling Fan Hook-ups
. 9 ft. ceiling
. Icemaker
. Total Electric Living
. Oversized garden tub
. Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
. Screened-in Porches and Balconies
. Built-in Bookshelves
. Built-in TV/Media Shelf
. Computer niche
. Electric Fireplace
. Dishwasher
Pet Policy
Deposit: $200
Pet Rent: $20 per month
Pet Limit: 2 per apartment
Restrictions: No aggressive animals