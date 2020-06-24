6512 Bridge Crossing Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Floor plan: Granite

Deposit: $150



Features include:

walk-in closet

garden tub

kitchen bar

built-in computer niche

storage closet

$400.00 Deposit

$250.00 of the Deposit is Refundable



Community Amenities

. Attached Garages

. Gathering Room with Large Screen TV

. Pet Friendly

. Total Fitness Center

. Swimming Pool & Hot Tub

. Business Center with High-speed Internet

. Fax, Copier, and Printer

. Wired for high-speed Internet

. Non-Smoking Buildings

. Non-Pet Buildings

. Available Extra Storage Closets

. Wheelchair Accessible

. Water Features: Creeks and Waterfalls

. Beautiful Landscaping

. Wooded Views

. Detached Garages



Floor Plan Amenities

. Private entry

. Arched Doorway

. French Doors

. Oversized Windows with Mini-blinds

. Ceiling Fan Hook-ups

. 9 ft. ceiling

. Icemaker

. Total Electric Living

. Oversized garden tub

. Walk-in closet

. Washer and Dryer Hook-ups

. Screened-in Porches and Balconies

. Built-in Bookshelves

. Built-in TV/Media Shelf

. Computer niche

. Electric Fireplace

. Storage closet

. Dishwasher



Pet Policy

Deposit: $200

Pet Rent: $20 per month

Pet Limit: 2 per apartment

Restrictions: No aggressive animals