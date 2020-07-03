647 North Hamilton Avenue

Amenities

ST CLAIRE EXECUTIVE RENTAL - This Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 Full Bath duplex is super roomy. Main floor bedroom and Full Bath. There is another Full bathroom on the second floor with additional bedrooms. This home comes already loaded with brand new appliances making this a great choice for your next home. Located in the heart of St. Claire Place makes it easy to hang out at your local coffee house or any of the new restaurants all within walking distance. This is a must-see! Call to schedule your tour. Furniture is negotiable. No Pets Allowed