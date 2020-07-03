All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

647 North Hamilton Avenue

647 North Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

647 North Hamilton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ST CLAIRE EXECUTIVE RENTAL - This Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 Full Bath duplex is super roomy. Main floor bedroom and Full Bath. There is another Full bathroom on the second floor with additional bedrooms. This home comes already loaded with brand new appliances making this a great choice for your next home. Located in the heart of St. Claire Place makes it easy to hang out at your local coffee house or any of the new restaurants all within walking distance. This is a must-see! Call to schedule your tour. Furniture is negotiable. No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 North Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
647 North Hamilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 647 North Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
647 North Hamilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 North Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 647 North Hamilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 647 North Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
No, 647 North Hamilton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 647 North Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 North Hamilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 North Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 647 North Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 647 North Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 647 North Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 647 North Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 North Hamilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 North Hamilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 North Hamilton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

