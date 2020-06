Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, park like setting in the city. Totally renovated, colonial with modern conveniences. Open concept kitchen with all new granite, ice maker, pot filler, SS appliances and cabinetry. Original hardwood floors are re-finished throughout the main floor. 1st floor master with new master bath including claw foot tub, chandelier and vanity. Upstairs bedrooms are huge! Living room, separate dining, finished basement and tons of storage. new carpet on lower level and paint throughout.