6452 Shanghai Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

** UNIT PENDING **



This cute home is off Lafayette Rd and is within minutes to highway access, Eagle Creek Park, shopping, restaurants & more! The interior of this home just received a fresh coat of paint and features an open great room with vaulted ceilings & laminate floors and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen boasts a breakfast area and all appliances, including washer and dryer. Large Master suite features garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with patio for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



