All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6445 Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6445 Broadway Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 5:42 PM

6445 Broadway Street

6445 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6445 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Includes a covered front porch. LR has a wood-burning FP and bookshelves. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has all appliances. Basement (another 960 SF) has a full bath and laundry room with washer and dryer. Back yard is fenced. Detached 1-car garage on property.

Applications on kitchen counter. Need one filled out and submitted for each person 18 or older who will be living in the house. Subject to credit approval of each person. Codes prohibit using basement as a bedroom. House rules sheet contains a list of prohibited dog breeds. Tenant will pay for utilities
Utility budget amounts are: Electric $85/mo; Citizens Energy (Gas, water, sewer) $126/mo. Your bills will probably be different as your utility consumption will be different.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 Broadway Street have any available units?
6445 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6445 Broadway Street have?
Some of 6445 Broadway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6445 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
6445 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6445 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 6445 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 6445 Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 6445 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6445 Broadway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 6445 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 6445 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 6445 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College