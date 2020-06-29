6445 Broadway Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Includes a covered front porch. LR has a wood-burning FP and bookshelves. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has all appliances. Basement (another 960 SF) has a full bath and laundry room with washer and dryer. Back yard is fenced. Detached 1-car garage on property.



Applications on kitchen counter. Need one filled out and submitted for each person 18 or older who will be living in the house. Subject to credit approval of each person. Codes prohibit using basement as a bedroom. House rules sheet contains a list of prohibited dog breeds. Tenant will pay for utilities

Utility budget amounts are: Electric $85/mo; Citizens Energy (Gas, water, sewer) $126/mo. Your bills will probably be different as your utility consumption will be different.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.