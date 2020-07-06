Rent Calculator
635 Dayton Ave.
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM
635 Dayton Ave.
635 Dayton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
635 Dayton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath. $180 per week, $360 biweekly or $720 monthly. ALL UTILITIES PAID UNIT! Stove and refrigerator included. Washer dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have any available units?
635 Dayton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 635 Dayton Ave. have?
Some of 635 Dayton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 635 Dayton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
635 Dayton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Dayton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. offer parking?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have a pool?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
