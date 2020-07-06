All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 635 Dayton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
635 Dayton Ave.
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM

635 Dayton Ave.

635 Dayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

635 Dayton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath. $180 per week, $360 biweekly or $720 monthly. ALL UTILITIES PAID UNIT! Stove and refrigerator included. Washer dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Dayton Ave. have any available units?
635 Dayton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Dayton Ave. have?
Some of 635 Dayton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Dayton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
635 Dayton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Dayton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. offer parking?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have a pool?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Dayton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Dayton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College