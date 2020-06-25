6308 Twin Creeks Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available 05/01/20 Fully furnished 3 Bed House Excellent condition! - Property Id: 257666
Gorgeous fully furnished 3BR house in quiet neighborhood! Two car garage, front porch with swing and screened back porch. Beautiful fireplace and washer and dryer. Quiet private walk/run path in backyard. Central heat/air with lots of windows and natural light! Close to Park and swimming pool. Walking distance to bus line. Minutes from highway/access to Downtown Indianapolis! Furniture and appliances are in excellent condition! Must see! No pets please. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257666 Property Id 257666
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5690206)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6308, Twin Creeks Drive have any available units?
6308, Twin Creeks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.