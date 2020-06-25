All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

6308, Twin Creeks Drive

6308 Twin Creeks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6308 Twin Creeks Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 05/01/20 Fully furnished 3 Bed House Excellent condition! - Property Id: 257666

Gorgeous fully furnished 3BR house in quiet neighborhood! Two car garage, front porch with swing and screened back porch. Beautiful fireplace and washer and dryer. Quiet private walk/run path in backyard. Central heat/air with lots of windows and natural light! Close to Park and swimming pool. Walking distance to bus line. Minutes from highway/access to Downtown Indianapolis! Furniture and appliances are in excellent condition! Must see! No pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257666
Property Id 257666

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

