Indianapolis, IN
6268 Glenshire Lane
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM
6268 Glenshire Lane
6268 Glenshire Lane
·
Location
6268 Glenshire Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
Three Bedrooms, Two full bath, Separate family room and living room, Dining area, two car attached garage.
Very large backyard, mini barn. Kitchen appliances nice established neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6268 Glenshire Lane have any available units?
6268 Glenshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6268 Glenshire Lane have?
Some of 6268 Glenshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6268 Glenshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6268 Glenshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6268 Glenshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6268 Glenshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6268 Glenshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6268 Glenshire Lane offers parking.
Does 6268 Glenshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6268 Glenshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6268 Glenshire Lane have a pool?
No, 6268 Glenshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6268 Glenshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 6268 Glenshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6268 Glenshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6268 Glenshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
