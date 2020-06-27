All apartments in Indianapolis
6225 Granner Drive

6225 Granner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6225 Granner Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

This home is located in Decatur Township and off Kentucky Avenue & High School Road in Roberts Creek. Home is minutes to I-70, West Newton Elementary, Decatur Central High School & Winding River Golf Course. This home features new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The home also features a large living room, spacious eatin kitchen with a bonus room/dining room, ceramic tile and tons of cabinet space. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a large storage shed and a huge patio. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Granner Drive have any available units?
6225 Granner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6225 Granner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Granner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Granner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 Granner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6225 Granner Drive offer parking?
No, 6225 Granner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6225 Granner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 Granner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Granner Drive have a pool?
No, 6225 Granner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6225 Granner Drive have accessible units?
No, 6225 Granner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Granner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6225 Granner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6225 Granner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6225 Granner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
