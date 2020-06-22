All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6223 Copeland Lakes Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6223 Copeland Lakes Lane

6223 Copeland Lakes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Copeland Lakes Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Beautiful updated family home in the Valley Mills Neighborhood is available today! Located at 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,664 square feet of well designed living space. Offers awesome amenities such as central air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans and more! The garage, laundry room and off-street parking are just a few of the perks that this community has to offer. Rich two tone paint and plush earth-tone carpeting are sure to compliment any style furniture and decor. The large open living room has easy access to the cook-friendly eat-in kitchen which comes with efficient white appliances and provides plenty of counter and cabinet space perfect for all cooking and storage needs. Bedrooms are all spacious in size and have large closets. Back deck is a great spot for a patio set and grill. An additional storage unit is available in the backyard. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane have any available units?
6223 Copeland Lakes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane have?
Some of 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Copeland Lakes Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane does offer parking.
Does 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane have a pool?
No, 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane have accessible units?
No, 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
