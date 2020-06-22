Amenities

SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Beautiful updated family home in the Valley Mills Neighborhood is available today! Located at 6223 Copeland Lakes Lane, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,664 square feet of well designed living space. Offers awesome amenities such as central air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans and more! The garage, laundry room and off-street parking are just a few of the perks that this community has to offer. Rich two tone paint and plush earth-tone carpeting are sure to compliment any style furniture and decor. The large open living room has easy access to the cook-friendly eat-in kitchen which comes with efficient white appliances and provides plenty of counter and cabinet space perfect for all cooking and storage needs. Bedrooms are all spacious in size and have large closets. Back deck is a great spot for a patio set and grill. An additional storage unit is available in the backyard. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.