6180 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautifully updated home for rent. This rental has it all - an updated kitchen with modern appliances and refinished floors, a fully modern bathroom to include plumbing and an on-demand water heater, an all-new electrical system with canned ceiling lights, a new furnace and air conditioner, and more! Offered as a fully furnished home, to include Uverse TV & Wifi, and all landscaping services, this rental is ready for move-in! Simply bring your own linens. And with the comfort of easy living, you can enjoy a beverage on the front porch, watch a movie or play games in the large basement, or cook up delicious cuisine in the kitchen. You will feel right at home immediately!