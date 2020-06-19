All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6180 Kingsley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6180 Kingsley Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:10 AM

6180 Kingsley Drive

6180 Kingsley Drive · (317) 843-7766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6180 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautifully updated home for rent. This rental has it all - an updated kitchen with modern appliances and refinished floors, a fully modern bathroom to include plumbing and an on-demand water heater, an all-new electrical system with canned ceiling lights, a new furnace and air conditioner, and more! Offered as a fully furnished home, to include Uverse TV & Wifi, and all landscaping services, this rental is ready for move-in! Simply bring your own linens. And with the comfort of easy living, you can enjoy a beverage on the front porch, watch a movie or play games in the large basement, or cook up delicious cuisine in the kitchen. You will feel right at home immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6180 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
6180 Kingsley Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6180 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 6180 Kingsley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6180 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6180 Kingsley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6180 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6180 Kingsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6180 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
No, 6180 Kingsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6180 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6180 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6180 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 6180 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6180 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6180 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6180 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6180 Kingsley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6180 Kingsley Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity