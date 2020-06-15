All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 W 39th St

616 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

616 West 39th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bf9ae3014 ----
This charming house is located in a quiet and serene neighborhood filled with mature trees.
The interior common areas and bedrooms are carpeted throughout.
Plenty of closet space and an over-sized kitchen equipped with fridge and stove/oven, perfect for all of your entertainment needs, and main level laundry with washer and dryer hook ups. Home also has a good sized back yard.
Hurry this property will not last long!

Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 W 39th St have any available units?
616 W 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 W 39th St have?
Some of 616 W 39th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 W 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
616 W 39th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 W 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 W 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 616 W 39th St offer parking?
No, 616 W 39th St does not offer parking.
Does 616 W 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 W 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 W 39th St have a pool?
No, 616 W 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 616 W 39th St have accessible units?
No, 616 W 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 616 W 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 W 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
