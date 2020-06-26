6148 Primrose Avenue

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely home is located near 61st & Primrose, minutes to Broad Ripple corridor, Monon Trail, Glendale and more! Home features an open concept layout. Large family room with a wood burning fireplace leads into lovely kitchen with all stainless appliances, breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Huge bathroom upstairs with ceramic tile, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Finished basement great for entertaining. Fenced-in backyard with a detached 1-car garage and a large front porch. Pets Negotiable! Move-In Ready!

