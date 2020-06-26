All apartments in Indianapolis
6148 Primrose Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6148 Primrose Avenue

6148 Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6148 Primrose Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely home is located near 61st & Primrose, minutes to Broad Ripple corridor, Monon Trail, Glendale and more! Home features an open concept layout. Large family room with a wood burning fireplace leads into lovely kitchen with all stainless appliances, breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Huge bathroom upstairs with ceramic tile, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Finished basement great for entertaining. Fenced-in backyard with a detached 1-car garage and a large front porch. Pets Negotiable! Move-In Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 Primrose Avenue have any available units?
6148 Primrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6148 Primrose Avenue have?
Some of 6148 Primrose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6148 Primrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6148 Primrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 Primrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6148 Primrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6148 Primrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6148 Primrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 6148 Primrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6148 Primrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 Primrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 6148 Primrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6148 Primrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6148 Primrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 Primrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6148 Primrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
