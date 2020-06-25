6133 Roselawn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Devington
recently renovated
recently renovated
This newly renovated home offers you unique charm on the East side of Indy! The eat-in kitchen includes a brick accent wall, and opens to a sunroom. With two large living areas, and four bedrooms, this house is not to be missed!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6133 Roselawn Drive have any available units?
6133 Roselawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.