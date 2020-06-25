All apartments in Indianapolis
6133 Roselawn Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:19 PM

6133 Roselawn Drive

6133 Roselawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6133 Roselawn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated home offers you unique charm on the East side of Indy! The eat-in kitchen includes a brick accent wall, and opens to a sunroom. With two large living areas, and four bedrooms, this house is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 Roselawn Drive have any available units?
6133 Roselawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6133 Roselawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6133 Roselawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 Roselawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6133 Roselawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6133 Roselawn Drive offer parking?
No, 6133 Roselawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6133 Roselawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6133 Roselawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 Roselawn Drive have a pool?
No, 6133 Roselawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6133 Roselawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6133 Roselawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 Roselawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6133 Roselawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6133 Roselawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6133 Roselawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
