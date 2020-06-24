All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

6101 Old Mill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home has all the space you need! Located on the West Side of Indianapolis, it is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath with a very spacious kitchen and long driveway perfect for multiple vehicles! This home is minutes from the Indianapolis Airport, close to convenient shopping and many attractions! If you love to golf, there are many golf courses in this area. Stop by today!!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Old Mill Drive have any available units?
6101 Old Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6101 Old Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Old Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Old Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 Old Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6101 Old Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 6101 Old Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Old Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Old Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Old Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 6101 Old Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Old Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6101 Old Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Old Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Old Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6101 Old Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6101 Old Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
