6101 Old Mill Drive

$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This home has all the space you need! Located on the West Side of Indianapolis, it is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath with a very spacious kitchen and long driveway perfect for multiple vehicles! This home is minutes from the Indianapolis Airport, close to convenient shopping and many attractions! If you love to golf, there are many golf courses in this area. Stop by today!!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.