Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This Washington Township home is located near Fox Hill and Michigan Rd. Home has been renovated and features all new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint. Nice, updated kitchen with all new appliances. Large fenced-in yard with a 2-car attached garage and side patio. NO Washer/Dryer Hookups. Home is on a well. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.